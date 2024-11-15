News & Insights

Stocks
BABA

JPMorgan expects Alibaba share price to react positively to Q2 report

November 15, 2024 — 10:45 am EST

JPMorgan analyst Alex Yao says Alibaba’s (BABA) fiscal Q2 results were largely in line with Bloomberg consensus and the firm’s forecasts and notes that the operating metrics of domestic e-commerce, including active users, new user growth and GMV, have “registered healthy improvement in recent months.” The firm, which expects the share price to react positively to the print, maintains an Overweight rating and $125 price target on Alibaba.

