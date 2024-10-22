JPMorgan Expands Stake in DS Smith PLC

DS Smith (GB:SMDS) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its stake in DS Smith PLC, crossing a significant threshold of voting rights. As of October 18, 2024, the financial giant holds over 8% of voting rights in the UK-based packaging company. This move indicates potential strategic interests by JPMorgan in the evolving market dynamics of DS Smith.

