JPMorgan Expands Stake in Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has increased its financial stake in Dalata Hotel Group PLC, crossing a notable 4% threshold in voting rights through financial instruments, raising its total to 5.52%. This move highlights JPMorgan’s growing influence and interest in the hospitality sector, potentially impacting the market dynamics for Dalata’s shares.

