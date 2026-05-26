JPMorgan Expands AI Push as Banking Jobs Enter Transition Phase

Artificial intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping Wall Street, and JPMorgan JPM is positioning itself at the center of that transformation. The banking giant is rolling out AI tools across its global investment banking (IB) operations while preparing for a workforce structure that leans more heavily on technology specialists and less on traditional banking roles.

JPMorgan Accelerates AI Integration

Speaking at the bank’s China Summit in Shanghai, CEO Jamie Dimon said that JPMorgan expects to recruit more employees with AI expertise as automation becomes more embedded in day-to-day operations. While Dimon acknowledged that AI could eventually reduce certain job categories, he emphasized that the technology would also improve productivity and create new opportunities across client-facing and technical functions.

The bank’s Asia Pacific head of IB, Paul Uren, told Reuters that AI tools are already helping teams process information faster, streamline presentation materials and improve client engagement efficiency.



JPMorgan is currently in the early stages of implementing these capabilities throughout its IB business globally.

JPMorgan Counts on Attrition, Not Layoffs

Rather than pursuing aggressive job cuts, Dimon suggested the transition could largely be managed through JPMorgan’s annual attrition rate, which stands near 10%.



That translates to roughly 25,000-30,000 employees leaving the firm each year, giving the bank flexibility to retrain workers, redeploy talent internally or offer early retirement options.

Banking Industry Faces Broader AI Shift

JPMorgan is not alone in embracing AI-driven restructuring. Rivals like Goldman Sachs, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley are also increasing investments in automation and advanced AI systems.



Meanwhile, HSBC Holdings plc HSBC and Standard Chartered PLC SCBFF executives openly warned that AI will eliminate some traditional roles while creating new ones.

HSBC CEO Georges Elhedery has taken a more balanced approach, openly stating that AI will “destroy” certain jobs, while also creating entirely new ones. He urged employees to adapt to technological change instead of resisting it, signaling that workforce evolution is becoming unavoidable across global banking.



Standard Chartered CEO Bill Winters recently sparked debate after saying the bank is replacing what he described as “lower-value human capital” with technology as part of a broader efficiency drive. The lender plans to eliminate 7,000-8,000 support roles over the next four years while expanding automation and AI adoption across operations.

JPM’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of JPMorgan have lost 0.4% against the industry’s 3.1% growth.



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Currently, JPM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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