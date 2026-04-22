JPMorgan Equity Premium Income (JEPI) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (Symbol: JEPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $57.35, changing hands as low as $57.23 per share. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of JEPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JEPI's low point in its 52 week range is $54.08 per share, with $59.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $57.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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