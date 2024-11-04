JPMorgan electrical equipment analyst holds an analyst/industry conference call

Electrical Equipment & Multi-Industry Analyst Tusa, along with Keshav Sundarewsh, Global Director of Product Management at Altair (ALTR) discuss Digital Twin and Industrial Design Software on an Analyst/Industry conference call to be held on November 4 at 11 am. Webcast Link

