JPMORGAN Earnings Preview: Recent $JPM Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

JPMORGAN ($JPM) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $44,482,786,165 and earnings of $4.66 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $JPM stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
JPMORGAN Insider Trading Activity
JPMORGAN insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JAMES DIMON (Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 866,361 shares for an estimated $233,776,513.
- TROY L ROHRBAUGH (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,500 shares for an estimated $16,294,353.
- MARY E. ERDOES (CEO Asset & Wealth Management) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,554 shares for an estimated $2,809,186.
- JENNIFER PIEPSZAK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,545 shares for an estimated $2,208,392.
- DOUGLAS B PETNO (Co-CEO CIB) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,981 shares for an estimated $1,858,211.
- ASHLEY BACON (Chief Risk Officer) sold 7,122 shares for an estimated $1,808,590
- STACEY FRIEDMAN (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,606 shares for an estimated $1,758,148.
- MARIANNE LAKE (CEO CCB) sold 4,233 shares for an estimated $1,075,202
- LORI A BEER (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,105 shares for an estimated $1,060,751.
- ROBIN LEOPOLD (Head of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $646,261.
JPMORGAN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,830 institutional investors add shares of JPMORGAN stock to their portfolio, and 1,976 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 23,465,278 shares (+25861.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,756,032,693
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 6,034,965 shares (-92.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,446,641,460
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 5,490,743 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,316,186,004
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 4,594,280 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,101,294,858
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 4,515,147 shares (+15.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,082,325,887
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 4,264,493 shares (+2.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,022,241,617
- VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP added 3,769,652 shares (+102.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $903,623,280
JPMORGAN Government Contracts
We have seen $1,696,398 of award payments to $JPM over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- IGF::CT::IGF: $800,000
- BANKING AND CHANGE ORDER SERVICES FOR MULTIPLE CONUS COMMISSARIES.: $96,398
JPMORGAN Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 8 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/04, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE GREG LANDSMAN sold up to $50,000 on 03/27.
- REPRESENTATIVE DAVID TAYLOR has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 03/10 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/30.
- SENATOR JOHN BOOZMAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/05.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO sold up to $15,000 on 01/17.
- REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 11/08.
JPMORGAN Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
- Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024
JPMORGAN Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $244.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- John McDonald from Truist Financial set a target price of $264.0 on 04/04/2025
- An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025
- Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025
- Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $232.0 on 10/14/2024
- Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $257.0 on 10/14/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.