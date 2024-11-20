JPMorgan downgraded to Perform from Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski downgraded JPMorgan (JPM) to Perform from Outperform.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on JPM:
- FDIC Chairman Gruenberg to step down in January, Bloomberg reports
- GAP Earnings Preview: Here Is What to Expect
- JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) Stock: Strong Profitability That’s Likely to Continue
- Opening Day: Invizyne Technologies jumps after IPO
- JPMorgan price target raised to $270 from $240 at Wells Fargo
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.