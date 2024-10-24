News & Insights

JPMorgan Divests Substantial Stake in Duxton Farms

October 24, 2024 — 05:02 am EDT

October 24, 2024

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Duxton Farms Limited. This change occurred following the purchase and sale of over 2 million ordinary shares by J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited. Investors may find these developments significant as they reflect shifts in major shareholder positions at Duxton Farms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
