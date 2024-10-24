JPMorgan Divests Substantial Stake in Duxton Farms

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Duxton Farms Limited. This change occurred following the purchase and sale of over 2 million ordinary shares by J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited. Investors may find these developments significant as they reflect shifts in major shareholder positions at Duxton Farms.

