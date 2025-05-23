Is JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) a Strong ETF Right Now?

Launched on 11/06/2014, the JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (JPIN) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Foreign Large Value ETF category of the market.

What Are Smart Beta ETFs?

The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.

Because market cap weighted indexes provide a low-cost, convenient, and transparent way of replicating market returns, they work well for investors who believe in market efficiency.

There are some investors, though, who think it's possible to beat the market with great stock selection; this group likely invests in another class of funds known as smart beta, which track non-cap weighted strategies.

Based on specific fundamental characteristics, or a combination of such, these indexes attempt to pick stocks that have a better chance of risk-return performance.

Methodologies like equal-weighting, one of the simplest options out there, fundamental weighting, and volatility/momentum based weighting are all choices offered to investors in this space, but not all of them can deliver superior returns.

Fund Sponsor & Index

Managed by J.P. Morgan, JPIN has amassed assets over $334.69 million, making it one of the average sized ETFs in the Foreign Large Value ETF. Before fees and expenses, JPIN seeks to match the performance of the FTSE Developed ex North America Diversified Factor Index.

The JP Morgan Diversified Factor International Equity Index utilizes a rules-based approach combining risk-weighted portfolio construction with multi-factor security screening based on value, quality and momentum factors.

Cost & Other Expenses

Expense ratios are an important factor in the return of an ETF and in the long-term, cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive cousins, other things remaining the same.

Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.37%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.

It's 12-month trailing dividend yield comes in at 3.90%.

Sector Exposure and Top Holdings

While ETFs offer diversified exposure, which minimizes single stock risk, a deep look into a fund's holdings is a valuable exercise. And, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.

Taking into account individual holdings, Next Plc Common Stock (NXT) accounts for about 0.49% of the fund's total assets, followed by Hanwha Aerospace Co Ltd (A012450) and Chugai Pharmaceutical Co (4519.T).

The top 10 holdings account for about 4.63% of total assets under management.

Performance and Risk

So far this year, JPIN has added about 16.04%, and is up roughly 13.14% in the last one year (as of 05/23/2025). During this past 52-week period, the fund has traded between $52.18 and $62.09.

JPIN has a beta of 0.72 and standard deviation of 14.96% for the trailing three-year period, which makes the fund a medium risk choice in the space. With about 472 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.

Alternatives

JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF is a reasonable option for investors seeking to outperform the Foreign Large Value ETF segment of the market. However, there are other ETFs in the space which investors could consider.

Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) tracks ---------------------------------------- and the Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (FNDF) tracks Russell RAFI Developed ex US Large Co. Index (Net). Dimensional International Value ETF has $11.44 billion in assets, Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has $15.75 billion. DFIV has an expense ratio of 0.27% and FNDF charges 0.25%.

Investors looking for cheaper and lower-risk options should consider traditional market cap weighted ETFs that aim to match the returns of the Foreign Large Value ETF.

Bottom Line

To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center.

