JPMorgan cuts Regeneron target, says buy the recent selloff

October 24, 2024 — 06:21 am EDT

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $1,150 from $1,200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates following the recent Eylea biosimilar updates. It views the recent weakness in the shares as a buying opportunity. While lowering Eylea forecasts, JPMorgan expects Eylea HD will continue to ramp steadily while pricing will likely remain manageable with only one near-term biosimilar competitor. Furthermore, with the shares down 20% from all-time highs in late-August, the stock’s valuation is returning to more attractive levels, particularly as we near a number of pipeline readouts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Read More on REGN:

