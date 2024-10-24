JPMorgan cuts Regeneron target, says buy the recent selloff

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on Regeneron (REGN) to $1,150 from $1,200 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm updated estimates following the recent Eylea biosimilar updates. It views the recent weakness in the shares as a buying opportunity. While lowering Eylea forecasts, JPMorgan expects Eylea HD will continue to ramp steadily while pricing will likely remain manageable with only one near-term biosimilar competitor. Furthermore, with the shares down 20% from all-time highs in late-August, the stock’s valuation is returning to more attractive levels, particularly as we near a number of pipeline readouts, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

