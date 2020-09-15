JPMorgan cuts outlook for net interest income on lower rates

NEW YORK, Sept 15 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N now expects net interest income for all of 2020 to be about $55 billion, down from an earlier estimate of $56 billion, Chief Financial Officer Jenn Piepszak said on Tuesday.

Piepzak, speaking to a virtual conference hosted by Barclays, also said the current trend points to 2021 net interest income of about $13 billion per quarter.

(Reporting by David Henry in New York)

((David.Henry@thomsonreuters.com; +1-646-223-6114; Reuters Messaging: david.henry.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.