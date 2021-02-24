World Markets

JPMorgan cuts EM FX to "marketweight" on U.S. real yield rise

Karin Strohecker Reuters
A sooner-than-expected rise in U.S. 10-year real yields will put pressure on some emerging market assets, said JPMorgan on Wednesday, reducing its emerging FX exposure to "marketweight" from "overweight".

"The rise in U.S. 10-year real yields has been brought forward by the expectation of a larger U.S. fiscal stimulus

on top of incoming data that has beat expectations," JPMorgan's Jonny Goulden wrote in a note to clients.

"Rising 10y U.S. real yields typically signify the market pricing tighter financial conditions and this has negative consequences for EM assets."

JPMorgan also cut duration risk in emerging markets across Asia and Europe, Middle East and Africa over the last ten days, which meant it was now "underweight" EM local rates, Goulden added.

