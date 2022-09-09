JPMorgan cuts Brazil debt to 'underweight' after strong run

NEW YORK, Sept 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan put an 'underweight' recommendation Brazil's on hard currency sovereign debt on Friday, judging that the South American country's strong recent run could be about to run out of steam.

Brazilian sovereign spreads have tightened this year, the bank said, and valuations are rich "on the back of a relatively positive macroeconomic story - especially in the context of the rest of Latin America's names."

The tighter spreads place Brazil as one of the top performers not only in Latin America, but also within the overall EMBI Global Diversified index, JPMorgan said.

"We move tactically (underweight) Brazil in the EMBIGD as the fundamental story seems well telegraphed, providing limited upside in a medium term."

They said the move was not directly linked to Brazil's upcoming presidential elections scheduled for October, but a view that investors are likely to demand high premiums to hold EM sovereign debt more broadly.

"Potential risks to our trade include a more constructive global macro outlook and a perceived macro-friendly outcome in the upcoming election and policy path prescribed afterwards," the note said.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; editing by Marc Jones)

