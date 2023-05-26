News & Insights

JPMorgan cut around 500 jobs this week - CNBC

May 26, 2023 — 02:29 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

May 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N cut around 500 jobs this week, mostly among technology and operations groups, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

JPMorgan Chase still has around 13,000 open positions, the report said, citing one of the people.

The bank had a headcount of 296,877 as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing.

