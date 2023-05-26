JPMorgan cut around 500 jobs this week - CNBC

Adds bank's headcount in last paragraph

May 26 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N cut around 500 jobs this week, mostly among technology and operations groups, CNBC reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

JPMorgan Chase still has around 13,000 open positions, the report said, citing one of the people.

The bank had a headcount of 296,877 as of March 31, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.