JPMorgan credit card spending ticks up, modestly helping loan growth

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - Spending by customers holding JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N credit cards is up 17% year to date over the same period in 2019, bank co-president Gordon Smith said on Thursday.

The uptick in credit card spending should mean that loans begin to grow modestly by the end of the year, Smith said.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall)

