JPMorgan credit card spending ticks up, modestly helping loan growth

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Spending by customers holding JPMorgan Chase & Co credit cards is up 17% year to date over the same period in 2019, bank co-president Gordon Smith said on Thursday.

The uptick in credit card spending should mean that loans begin to grow modestly by the end of the year, Smith said.

