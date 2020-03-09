US Markets

JPMorgan consumer banking head to attend White House meeting on coronavirus

Contributors
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Manojna Maddipatla Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday its head of community and consumer banking Gordon Smith will attend a meeting at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

March 9 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N said on Monday its head of community and consumer banking Gordon Smith will attend a meeting at the White House on Wednesday to discuss the economic impact of the fast-spreading coronavirus.

Media reports had said the heads of all the big banks, including Bank of America, Citi and Goldman Sachs have been invited.

Smith has been operating as one of two interim co-heads of the bank since late last week when Chief Executive Jamie Dimon underwent emergency heart surgery.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall in New York and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest US Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular