JPMorgan Commits $2.3 Mln To NPower To Prepare Over 700 Veterans For Tech Jobs

(RTTNews) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) announced a $2.3 million, two-year commitment to NPower to provide technology-focused job training to more than 700 veterans in San Jose, CA, Jersey City, NJ and Dallas, TX.

The company noted that NPower will provide in-demand digital skills training and job placement services to support veterans in successfully transitioning into the civilian technology job market in growing areas such as cybersecurity and coding.

The $2.3 million philanthropic investment in San Jose, CA, Jersey City, NJ and Dallas, TX will support veterans in three training programs:Tech Fundamentals, Cybersecurity, and Coding. The program in San Jose, CA will receive $275,000, Jersey City, NJ will receive $580,000 and Dallas, TX will receive $884,000 over two-years.

