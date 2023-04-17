JPMorgan, Citigroup and even Wells Fargo are part of Zacks Earnings Preview

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 17, 2023 – Zacks.com releases the list of companies likely to issue earnings surprises. This week’s list includes JPMorgan JPM, Citigroup C and Wells Fargo WFC.

Analyzing Q1 Bank Earnings: Good or Bad?

The market liked what it saw in the quarterly releases from JPMorgan, Citigroup and even Wells Fargo. There was plenty to like in these results, with higher interest rates helping these big players expand their margins while demand for loans remained strong, helping loan portfolios grow.

The bank worries that took center stage in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank fiasco didn't pertain to these big players. JPMorgan, Citi, and Wells Fargo, which reported Friday morning, and Bank of America, which is scheduled to report Tuesday morning (April 18th), regularly go through the Fed's stress tests and are perceived as very safe.

The diminished confidence in the banking space is specifically centered on the small and mid-sized regional banks that will start reporting results this week. The flight to safety among depositors has forced these banks to offer much higher deposit rates to stem the tide. This will show up in net-interest margin pressures relative not only to what came through from the likes of JPMorgan, Citi, and Wells Fargo Friday morning but also relative to what these same banks had reported in the preceding period.

Returning to the group's Q1 results, the fact that the investment banking business was weak during the period was no surprise for the market. We knew that advisory fees would, at best, be about two-thirds of what they were in the year-earlier period, as tighter monetary policy and other macroeconomic headwinds have been weighing on deal-making.

JPMorgan's net interest income jumped +49%, as average loans increased +5% and net-interest margin expanded to 2.63% from 1.67% in the year-earlier period. Margins expanded for Citigroup and Wells Fargo as well, as funding costs (the rates offered to depositors) didn't go up by that much. The market liked JPMorgan's raised guidance for net interest income this year, though management has stated that 2023 will mark the high watermark on this count over the next few years.

Lending remained strong in Q1 but started to soften towards the end of the quarter in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank failure, a trend that has carried into the current period and will likely remain a negative factor over the coming quarters as well.

Many in the market see the resulting tightening in financial conditions as reflected in the aforementioned diminished lending outlook becoming a significant growth headwind for the U.S. economy, which was already under severe strain due to the Fed's extraordinary monetary policy tightening.

Partly driving the market's favorable reaction to these big bank results is a sigh of relief in a way, which follows an almost indiscriminate sell-off for the group since early March when the Silicon Valley Bank issue took center stage. The JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo results were undoubtedly good, but sentiment on the group had weakened so much that market participants found the results reassuring. Bank stocks had been leading the market this year through early March but have struggled since March 6th.

The issue with the bank stocks isn't so much their current earnings power but rather how their profitability will shape up in the coming economic slowdown. Bank investors are wary of the group's track record of making a lot of money during the good times, which the group then gives back during the bad times.

The question is how 'bad' will the coming 'bad times' be for the economy and what will that do to bank earnings.

Regarding the Finance sector scorecard for Q1 , we now have results from 18.5% of the sector's market capitalization in the S&P 500 index. Total earnings for these companies are up +25.3% from the same period last year on +17.3% higher revenues, with 83.3% beating EPS estimates and 100% beating revenue estimates.

Looking at the Finance sector as a whole, total Q1 earnings for the sector are expected to be up +4.2% on +7.7% higher revenues.

For the Zacks Major Banks industry, which includes all of the aforementioned banks and accounts for roughly 40% of total Finance sector earnings, total Q1 earnings are on track to be up +16.4% from the same period last year on +12.3% higher revenues.

As noted earlier, skeptics of the banking industry argue that the group ends up giving away all the profits that it had accumulated during the good times when the macro environment turns south. The Covid downturn was an anomaly in that respect, but there is some truth to the allegation.

We will see how the economic picture unfolds in the coming quarters, but the credit quality metrics in the reported Q1 results do not point toward any imminent deterioration.

The earnings growth picture for the Finance sector is expected to improve in 2023 as we turn the page on tough comparisons, even though the economic growth pace is expected to moderate under the cumulative weight of the Fed's tightening. Finance sector earnings are expected to be up +11.3% in 2023 on -1.9% lower revenues, which would follow the -15.9% earnings decline on +7.7% higher revenues in 2022.

2023 Q1 Earnings Season Scorecard

Including Friday morning's bank results, we now have Q1 earnings from 30 S&P 500 members. Total earnings for these 30 index members are up +7% from the same period last year on +10% higher revenues, with 83.3% beating EPS estimates and 73.3% beating revenue estimates.

Banks and other financial operators dominate this week's reporting docket, but we also have a slew of blue-chip operators from Johnson & Johnson and Procter & Gamble to Netflix, Tesla, and many others.

The Earnings Big Picture

To get a sense of what is currently expected, 2023 Q1 earnings are predicted to be down -9.4% on +1.9% higher revenues. This would follow the -5.4% earnings decline in the preceding period (2022 Q4) on +5.9% higher revenues.

Embedded in these 2023 Q1 earnings and revenue growth projections is the expectation of continued margin pressures, which has been a recurring theme in recent quarters.

Estimates for Q1 came down as the quarter got underway, in-line with the trend that had been in place since the start of 2022. That said, the magnitude of negative revisions to Q1 estimates was smaller relative to what we had seen in the preceding two periods.

Estimates for full-year 2023 have also been coming down as well, as we have been pointing out consistently in these pages.

As we have been pointing out all along, 2023 earnings estimates peaked in April 2022 and have been coming down ever since. Since the mid-April peak, aggregate earnings have declined by -13.1% for the index as a whole and -14.8% for the index on an ex-Energy basis, with the declines far bigger in a number of major sectors.

You have likely read about the roughly -20% cuts to S&P 500 earnings estimates, on average, ahead of recessions.

Many in the market interpret this to mean that estimates still have plenty to fall in the days ahead. But as the aforementioned magnitude of negative revisions in excess of -14% on an ex-Energy basis show, we have already traveled a fair distance in that direction. Importantly, some key sectors in the path of the Fed's tightening cycle, like Construction, Retail, Discretionary, and even Technology, have already gotten their 2023 estimates shaved off by a fifth since mid-April.

We are not saying that estimates don't need to fall any further. If nothing else, estimates for the Finance sector will need to come down in the wake of the ongoing banking industry issues. But rather that the bulk of the cuts are likely behind us, particularly if the coming economic downturn is a lot less problematic than many seem to assume or fear.

Please note that the $1.893 trillion aggregate earnings estimate for the index in 2023 approximates to an index 'EPS' of $213.38, down from $221.05 in 2022.

For a detailed look at the overall earnings picture, including expectations for the coming periods, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report >>>>2023 Q1 Earnings Season Likely to Reflect Continued Margin Pressures

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +6.2 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +46.4%, +49.5% and +55.2% per year. Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Zacks.com provides investment resources and informs you of these resources, which you may choose to use in making your own investment decisions. Zacks is providing information on this resource to you subject to the Zacks "Terms and Conditions of Service" disclaimer. www.zacks.com/disclaimer.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.