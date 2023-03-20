US Markets
JPMorgan chief Dimon leading talks for new First Republic rescue plan - WSJ

Credit: REUTERS/ELIZABETH FRANTZ

March 20, 2023 — 12:11 pm EDT

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

March 20 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N CEO Jamie Dimon is leading talks with the chiefs of other big banks about fresh efforts to stabilize First Republic Bank FRC.N, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The banks are considering an investment into First Republic, the report said.

The rescue plan could involve converting some or all of the $30 billion the lenders deposited in the troubled lender last week into a capital infusion, the report added.

JPMorgan and First Republic did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

