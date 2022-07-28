JPMorgan Chase's Series K Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K (Symbol: JPM.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.69% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRK was trading at a 17.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 5.63% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRK shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K:

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K (Symbol: JPM.PRK) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 0.3%.

