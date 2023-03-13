JPMorgan Chase's Series K Preferred Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K (Symbol: JPM.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1375), with shares changing hands as low as $18.81 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRK was trading at a 21.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.94% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K:
In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.875% Capital Securities, Series K (Symbol: JPM.PRK) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.
