JPMorgan Chase's Series CC Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.50), with shares changing hands as low as $24.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.25% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRC was trading at a 0.68% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.13% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC :
In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.70% Capital Securities, Series CC (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently down about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 0.6%.
