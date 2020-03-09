Markets
JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock, Series O Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: JPM.PRD) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.41% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRD was trading at a 7.84% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 4.94% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRD shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O:

In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.50% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (Symbol: JPM.PRD) is currently off about 3.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.

