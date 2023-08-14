News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series MM Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $19.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRM was trading at a 23.52% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.78% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRM shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:

In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently trading flat on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 0.1%.

