JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series MM Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $17.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.78% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, JPM.PRM was trading at a 28.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 12.96% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:

In Friday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently off about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 3.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.