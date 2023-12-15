JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series MM Crosses Above 5.5% Yield Territory

In trading on Friday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.05), with shares changing hands as low as $19.09 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.81% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRM was trading at a 23.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.76% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRM shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRM, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM:

In Friday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.20% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series MM (Symbol: JPM.PRM) is currently down about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 0.4%.

