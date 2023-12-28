News & Insights

JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series LL Yield Pushes Past 5.5%

December 28, 2023 — 02:14 pm EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL (Symbol: JPM.PRL) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1563), with shares changing hands as low as $20.89 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.75% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRL was trading at a 15.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.06% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRL shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL:

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL (Symbol: JPM.PRL) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 0.7%.

