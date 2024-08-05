JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series LL Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL (Symbol: JPM.PRL) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1563), with shares changing hands as low as $20.80 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.58% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, JPM.PRL was trading at a 14.40% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 8.87% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRL shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL:

In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL (Symbol: JPM.PRL) is currently down about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.

