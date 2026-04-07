JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series LL Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRL, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL:
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In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.625% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series LL (Symbol: JPM.PRL) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are trading flat.
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Also see: Market Cap History
WLH Split History
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