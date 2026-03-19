Markets
JPM.PRK

JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series JJ Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

March 19, 2026 — 03:09 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ (Symbol: JPM.PRK) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1375), with shares changing hands as low as $18.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.56% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRK was trading at a 24.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.59% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ:

JPM.PRK+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ (Symbol: JPM.PRK) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 0.4%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 Utility Dividend Stocks
 OUT market cap history
 Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Utility Dividend Stocks-> OUT market cap history-> Stocks Insiders And Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

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