JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series JJ Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ (Symbol: JPM.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.63 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.43% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, JPM.PRK was trading at a 16.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.15% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRK shares, versus JPM:
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ (Symbol: JPM.PRK) is currently off about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 0.3%.
Also see:
REITs Hedge Funds Are Selling
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding PMC
ESN Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.