JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series JJ Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ (Symbol: JPM.PRK) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1375), with shares changing hands as low as $20.66 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.74% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRK was trading at a 17.00% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 10.89% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRK shares, versus JPM:
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRK, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ:
In Wednesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.55% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series JJ (Symbol: JPM.PRK) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 0.7%.
