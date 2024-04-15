JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series GG Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.1875), with shares changing hands as low as $21.07 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.77% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, JPM.PRJ was trading at a 13.12% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.00% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

The chart below shows the one year performance of JPM.PRJ shares, versus JPM:

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG:

In Monday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 4.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock Series GG (Symbol: JPM.PRJ) is currently down about 2.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 0.2%.

