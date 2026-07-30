JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series EE About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) makes up 13.09% of the iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) which is trading up by about 0.9% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding JPM).
In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.00% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series EE (Symbol: JPM.PRC) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 1.9%.
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Further JPM.PRC Research:
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