JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series DD Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: JPM.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.91 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRD was trading at a 3.16% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.38% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series DD:

In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: JPM.PRD) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are down about 1.3%.

