JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock Series DD Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: JPM.PRD) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4375), with shares changing hands as low as $23.90 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.69% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel
. As of last close, JPM.PRD was trading at a 3.88% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.45% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative
, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.
Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series DD:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 5.75% Dep Shares Non-Cumul Preferred Stock Series DD (Symbol: JPM.PRD) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 0.8%.
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