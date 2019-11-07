JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock, Series BB Crosses Above 6% Yield Territory

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.15% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series BB (Symbol: JPM.PRH) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.5375), with shares changing hands as low as $25.62 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.31% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRH was trading at a 2.76% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.68% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.15% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series BB:

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.15% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series BB (Symbol: JPM.PRH) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are up about 1.1%.

