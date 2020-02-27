JPMorgan Chase's Preferred Stock, Series AA Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Thursday, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.10% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA (Symbol: JPM.PRG) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.525), with shares changing hands as low as $25.37 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.32% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, JPM.PRG was trading at a 1.80% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 6.11% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for JPM.PRG, showing historical dividend payments on JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.10% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA:

In Thursday trading, JPMorgan Chase & Co's 6.10% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series AA (Symbol: JPM.PRG) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: JPM) are off about 2.7%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.