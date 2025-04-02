JPMorgan Chase's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $111,190, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $458,736.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $252.5 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for JPMorgan Chase's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of JPMorgan Chase's whale activity within a strike price range from $195.0 to $252.5 in the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.3 $245.00 $127.7K 4.3K 237 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/25/25 $5.5 $5.35 $5.45 $250.00 $43.6K 677 81 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/11/25 $2.92 $2.85 $2.85 $252.50 $41.3K 204 309 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $19.75 $19.45 $19.5 $227.50 $39.0K 43 24 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $6.8 $6.75 $6.8 $245.00 $34.0K 4.3K 528

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

In light of the recent options history for JPMorgan Chase, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 3,773,255, the price of JPM is up by 0.72%, reaching $245.42.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 9 days from now.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $274.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $284. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $265.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains Outperform Outperform Jan 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for JPM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.