JPMorgan Chase's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) revealed 34 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 29% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $534,186, and 25 were calls, valued at $1,699,384.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $140.0 to $255.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1890.97 with a total volume of 5,138.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $255.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $40.85 $40.45 $40.71 $200.00 $407.1K 4.0K 100 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $8.95 $8.9 $8.95 $240.00 $223.7K 9.3K 358 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $103.15 $102.0 $102.0 $140.00 $122.3K 199 12 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $29.05 $26.6 $27.4 $240.00 $109.6K 6 40 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.54 $1.51 $1.53 $235.00 $92.2K 3.4K 843

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is JPMorgan Chase Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 5,820,469, the JPM's price is up by 0.88%, now at $238.47. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 68 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $238.0.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $257. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $230. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Oppenheimer keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $241. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $230. * An analyst from Oppenheimer persists with their Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $232.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

