JPMorgan Chase's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 20 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 70% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $303,208, and 13 are calls, amounting to $1,172,540.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $135.0 and $245.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in JPMorgan Chase's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to JPMorgan Chase's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $135.0 to $245.0 over the preceding 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.7 $15.5 $15.5 $195.00 $482.0K 4.2K 608 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.8 $15.6 $15.6 $195.00 $151.3K 4.2K 197 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $17.25 $17.1 $17.1 $200.00 $116.2K 2.1K 73 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $7.7 $7.65 $7.7 $210.00 $74.6K 2.0K 178 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $3.05 $2.92 $2.94 $210.00 $67.8K 2.0K 622

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase With a trading volume of 5,019,814, the price of JPM is down by -0.22%, reaching $210.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $227.5.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $220. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Deutsche Bank downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $235.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

