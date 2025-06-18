JPMorgan Chase's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in JPM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for JPMorgan Chase. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $130,507, and 11 are calls, amounting to $1,303,220.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $165.0 to $300.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 1352.2, with a total volume reaching 2,189.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $165.0 to $300.0, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $108.0 $106.5 $108.0 $165.00 $810.0K 712 75 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $84.0 $82.4 $83.36 $190.00 $166.7K 534 20 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $21.95 $21.1 $22.0 $290.00 $99.0K 47 45 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.78 $0.73 $0.78 $300.00 $62.4K 1.6K 1.6K JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $9.65 $9.6 $9.6 $270.00 $48.0K 2.9K 104

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

JPMorgan Chase's Current Market Status

With a volume of 572,240, the price of JPM is up 1.42% at $273.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $287.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for JPM

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight Jun 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Hold Hold

