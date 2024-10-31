JPMorgan Chase's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with JPM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for JPMorgan Chase.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $273,966, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $66,323.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $200.0 to $235.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1218.33 with a total volume of 344.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $200.0 to $235.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $20.2 $20.1 $20.2 $235.00 $68.6K 11 34 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $10.2 $10.05 $10.12 $230.00 $49.6K 596 58 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.2 $10.1 $10.12 $230.00 $49.5K 596 107 JPM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $13.4 $13.25 $13.33 $235.00 $38.6K 279 30 JPM PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/20/24 $13.2 $13.0 $13.1 $235.00 $37.9K 279 60

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase Trading volume stands at 461,337, with JPM's price up by 0.25%, positioned at $224.97. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 76 days. What Analysts Are Saying About JPMorgan Chase

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $236.6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

