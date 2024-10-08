JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity For October 08

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) we detected 28 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 39% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $822,651 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $634,627.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $195.0 and $220.0 for JPMorgan Chase, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 2007.17 with a total volume of 6,168.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $195.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $10.3 $10.1 $10.23 $210.00 $255.7K 4.4K 261 JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.4 $13.65 $13.65 $220.00 $63.2K 784 277 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $10.35 $10.15 $10.31 $210.00 $61.8K 4.4K 471 JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $14.25 $14.0 $14.09 $220.00 $60.5K 784 365 JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $15.1 $14.55 $14.86 $220.00 $60.3K 784 167

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Having examined the options trading patterns of JPMorgan Chase, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of JPMorgan Chase Currently trading with a volume of 1,323,990, the JPM's price is down by -1.07%, now at $208.68. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 3 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $227.0.

* An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $234.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest JPMorgan Chase options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

