JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity For February 05

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 38% of traders were bullish, while 53% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $302,125, and 10 were calls, valued at $543,858.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $145.0 to $272.5 for JPMorgan Chase over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of JPMorgan Chase stands at 959.15, with a total volume reaching 2,636.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in JPMorgan Chase, situated within the strike price corridor from $145.0 to $272.5, throughout the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.5 $7.35 $7.35 $240.00 $220.5K 1.1K 310 JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $58.3 $58.1 $58.3 $240.00 $122.4K 368 21 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $22.2 $22.1 $22.1 $260.00 $88.4K 1.1K 40 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $5.3 $4.95 $5.3 $265.00 $79.5K 1.2K 222 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $13.5 $13.4 $13.4 $270.00 $67.0K 364 53

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase With a trading volume of 2,385,005, the price of JPM is up by 0.41%, reaching $269.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 65 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for JPMorgan Chase

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $284.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

