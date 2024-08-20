JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on JPMorgan Chase. Our analysis of options history for JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 56% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $619,801, and 7 were calls, valued at $487,646.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $195.0 to $230.0 for JPMorgan Chase during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for JPMorgan Chase's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across JPMorgan Chase's significant trades, within a strike price range of $195.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

JPMorgan Chase Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.7 $200.00 $195.0K 2.0K 1.9K JPM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.1 $8.05 $8.05 $195.00 $161.8K 1.2K 248 JPM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $3.75 $3.65 $3.65 $230.00 $146.0K 1.4K 405 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/18/26 $32.85 $30.85 $31.35 $220.00 $78.3K 100 50 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $14.25 $14.1 $14.25 $230.00 $68.4K 18 49

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4.1 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with JPMorgan Chase, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase With a volume of 2,203,115, the price of JPM is down -0.36% at $214.68. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. What The Experts Say On JPMorgan Chase

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $226.0.

An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $226.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for JPMorgan Chase with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

