JPMorgan Chase to staff: still no timeline to return to offices -memo

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N told staff on Thursday that it still does not have a set timeline to return staff to working at offices, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

When staff do begin to return to working at offices, the bank will take a phased in approach, a strategy it has already started at some bank offices in Asia, according to the email, which was verified by a bank spokesman.

