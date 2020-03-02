JPMorgan Chase Stock Is a 'Winner' in Any Market

JPMorgan Chase is big and financially strong enough to profit in any macroeconomic environment, Piper Sandler’s Jeffrey Hart said in a note to clients Monday.

JPMorgan Chase is big and financially strong enough to profit no matter what the coronavirus does to the economy, Piper Sandler’s Jeffrey Hart said in a note to clients Monday.

He upgraded the stock of America’s biggest bank by assets from Neutral to Overweight, saying it is a “relative winner in any macro-environment.”

“We are not trying to call a market bottom,” he wrote, “but rather highlighting a name that, after a significant market selloff, we believe is poised to be a relative outperformer whether the operating environment continues to deteriorate or rebounds.”

JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) was up 0.5% in Monday trading. The bank’s stock is up 6.5% over the past 12 months, compared with an 11% gain for the S&P 500 over the same time.

Hart noted that while the stock lost 14.5% of its value last week as the market swooned because of the coronavirus, it still managed to outpace domestic banks with more than $50 billion in assets. As a group, they dropped 15.2%.

“If the macro environment proves to be as sustainably difficult as implied by a record low 10-year Treasury yield, we would expect [JPMorgan] shares to continue outperforming peers as the ‘strong get stronger,’” he said, citing JPMorgan’s diverse business lines, reliance in large part on fee revenue, and dominant market position.

The bank also, of course, has large business units, such as investment banking, that are primed to do well if the coronavirus scare proves relatively mild and there is a rebound in markets and deal-making.

JPMorgan has joined a long list of large companies that are restricting nonessential employee travel due to the coronavirus outbreak. The bank said in a memo last week that it is “restricting all international travel to essential travel only.” Initially, the bank had only limited employee travel to areas with large outbreaks of Covid-19.

