Markets
JPM

JPMorgan Chase Shares Rise 7% On Upbeat Q1 Results

April 14, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) are rising more than 7% Friday morning after reporting better-than-expected first-quarter results.

Profit in the first quarter increased more than 50% to $12.62 billion or $4.10 per share from $8.28 billion or $2.63 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of 3.41 per share.

Quarterly revenue grew 25% to $38.35 billion from last year's $30.72 billion. The consensus estimate was for $36.23 billion.

Net interest income rose 49% year-on-year to $20.8 billion. Provision for for credit losses was $2.28 billion, up 56% from the previous year.

JPM is at $138.50 currently. It has traded in the range of $101.28-$144.34 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.